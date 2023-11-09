China leads world in utilizing shore power

China has led the world in showcasing the capability of ports in providing shore power to ships at berths, according to a report unveiled by non-governmental organization Clean Air Asia.

It said 84 percent of specialized berths in the country’s 21 coastal ports have had access to onshore power supplies as of 2022.

Seven of the coastal ports have seen all of its specialized berths with access to shore power, it added.

It said all specialized berths in 21 inland ports across the country have been covered by shore power.

Emissions from auxiliary engines running while ships are at berth, which generates necessary electricity for the ships, are a substantial source of pollution. But shore power typically produces zero onsite emissions.

During the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-20) period, the country gave priority to increase the proportion of berths with access to shore power.

In the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period, it has shifted its focus to increase the rate of shore power consumption on ships at berth, the report said.

It has highlighted the efforts in the Yangtze River Economic Belt in beefing up the consumption rate.

The supporting facilities for shore power supply have been upgraded and the interfaces of equipment have been made compatible in a gradual manner in the belt, it said, adding the measures have effectively help increase rate of shore power consumption on ships.

Source: China Daily