China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged for second month in October

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday, in line with expectations, as authorities held off unleashing more monetary stimulus to avoid stark policy divergence with other major economies.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year was unchanged at 4.30%.

A Reuters poll showed 22 out of 24 respondents predicted no change to either rate, while the remaining two expected a marginal reduction to the five-year rate after the government introduced a slew of measures to prop up the property sector.

The steady LPR fixings came after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) left the interest rate of its medium-term policy loans unchanged this week.

The borrowing cost of the medium-term lending facility (MLF) serves as a guide to the LPR, and markets typically see the medium-term rate guiding changes to the lending benchmark.

COVID-19 shocks, disruptions to energy and food supplies caused by the Ukraine crisis and slowing global growth have piled pressure on the world’s second-largest economy.

But a weakening currency has limited the scope for Beijing to manoeuvre its monetary policy as widening policy divergence with other major economies, who are raising rates aggressively, stokes capital outflow risks, market watchers said.

Lending data beat expectations in September, also lessening the urgency for an interest rate cut.

“The steady LPR fixings came in as expected, but there’s still downside room,” said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ.

Xing noted that the average lending rate has hit a historic low, but credit demand in the private sector remained tepid, while households continued to increase deposits and lowered their debt.

China delayed the release of economic indicators scheduled for publication this week, including third-quarter gross domestic product data, as the Communist Party Congress gets under way.

An earlier Reuters poll showed GDP was expected to have expanded 3.4% in July-September, as the economy started to feel the impact of a raft of government support policies introduced in recent months.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China last cut LPRs in August.

