China-led int’l consortium to operate new large terminal at Egypt’s Dekheila Port

A new large container terminal at Egypt’s Dekheila Port on the Mediterranean Sea will be handed over to an international consortium led by China’s Hutchison Ports for operation by the end of the year, according to an Egyptian official.

“1,200 meters of the 1,680-meter-long terminal will be operated by the international consortium led by China’s Hutchison Ports,” Ahmed Hawash, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Alexandria Port Authority, told Xinhua on Thursday.

The backyard used at this terminal is 1 million square meters, with a container capacity of 1.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit), he said.

“The aim of establishing the terminal is to increase the capacity for handling goods, whether general goods or containers,” Hawash added.

He noted that they have gained experience in terminal operations through cooperation with the international consortium.

“We have succeeded in operating many terminals completely because we have gained experience through partnerships with experienced foreign partners,” the Egyptian official said.

The Alexandria Port Authority, in charge of Alexandria Port and Dekheila Port, provides all operational and logistical services related to maritime transport activities.

