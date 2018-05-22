China LNG prices spiralling again amid tight supply
LNG prices in China are climbing rapidly again as supplies are tightened by limited output from inland liquefaction plants and strong demand from continued coal-to-gas switching.
The spike comes less than six months after prices hit historic highs last winter during one of the country’s worst gas crunches.
Ex-works LNG prices at China’s plants and import terminals were quoted at RMB 4,086 per ton ($12.4/MMBtu) on Monday, up from RMB 3,325/t on 30 April and RMB 3,212/t a year ago, according SCI International.
Source: Interfax Energy