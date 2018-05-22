Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / China LNG prices spiralling again amid tight supply

China LNG prices spiralling again amid tight supply

in Oil & Companies News 22/05/2018

LNG prices in China are climbing rapidly again as supplies are tightened by limited output from inland liquefaction plants and strong demand from continued coal-to-gas switching.

The spike comes less than six months after prices hit historic highs last winter during one of the country’s worst gas crunches.

Ex-works LNG prices at China’s plants and import terminals were quoted at RMB 4,086 per ton ($12.4/MMBtu) on Monday, up from RMB 3,325/t on 30 April and RMB 3,212/t a year ago, according SCI International.
Source: Interfax Energy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software