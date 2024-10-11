China M&A leaves offshore investors in the lurch

Hong Kong investors look likely to end up as losers in Beijing’s drive to consolidate its state-backed companies. Shanghai-based Guotai Junan Securities 601211.SS and its cross-town rival Haitong Securities 600837.SS on Wednesday unveiled the terms of their merger – first announced a month ago – to create China’s largest brokerage with $226 billion in assets. It’s a fiddly transaction, given both companies have listings in Hong Kong and the mainland that trade at different prices and the stock is not fungible. Pleasing four sets of shareholders was always going to be hard, but Guotai Junan’s offshore backers seem to be getting the worst deal.

As part of the tie-up, all Haitong stockholders will receive 0.62 Guotai Junan shares for each share they own in a transaction that is effectively a bailout. The embattled brokerage has been grappling with mounting losses in its offshore subsidiary and reported a 48% year-on-year plunge in revenue for the first half of 2024. Based on the company’s undisturbed price before the merger announcement, the share swap ratio represents a 37% premium for holders of Haitong’s Hong Kong – or H – shares and a 4% premium for those owning themainland-listed A shares.

The difference comes down to the massive discount Hong Kong stocks generally trade at to their Shanghai or Shenzhen equivalent. Haitong’s Hong Kong shares were more than 60% lower and Guotai Junan’s roughly 50%, before the deal.That means the financial benefits of a share swap will be skewed to one set of investors.

For the rescuer’sHong Kong investors, the situation is made worse by the fact that they own just 16% of the company. Following the merger, theywill own just8% of the enlarged entity.They will then face further dilution by a proposed A-share issuance of up to 100 billion yuan ($14.14 billion).

Moreover, it’s not clear what benefits they will get in exchange. True, a Guotai Junan-Haitong combination will knock Citic Securities 600030.SS from its throne as China’s biggest brokerage. But their combined revenue for the first half of 2024 still lags Citic’s. And given Haitong’s financial troubles, a significant overhaul of the business may be required – a challenge for any acquirer, without even factoring in integration hurdles.

Guotai Junan’s Hong Kong stock surged 67% on Thursday morning as shares resumed trading after being halted in early September. Yet that underperforms Citic’s 86% gain since then, implying investors may not be convinced of the merger.

There are likely to be more such deals thanks to pressure from President Xi Jinping’s government – China boastsmore than 140 brokerages alone, for example. The Guotai Junan-Haitong deal bodes ill for those holding the Hong Kong stocks of any potential acquirers.

Source: Reuters Breakingviews