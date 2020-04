China produced 340 million tonnes of coal in March, up 9.6% year-on-year, the National Statistics Bureau said on Friday.

Its January to March coal output fell 0.5% on the year to 830 million tonnes.

The production of coke used in steelmaking fell 2.4% year-on-year to 38.03 million tonnes in March, and year-to-date output declined 4.1% to 109.5 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shivani Singh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)