China March imports of crude oil, copper, iron ore, soybeans fall y/y

China’s imports of crude oil, iron ore, copper and soybeans fell in March from a year ago, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

China’s exports rose 14.7per cent in March from a year ago, while imports unexpectedly fell by 0.1per cent, marking the first decline since August 2020, customs data showed.

KEY POINTS:

* Crude oil: March imports fall 14per cent from a year earlier to 42.71 million tonnes

* Iron ore: March imports down 14.5per cent from a year earlier to 87.28 million tonnes

* Copper: March imports fall 8.8per cent from a year earlier to 504,009 tonnes

* Soybeans: March imports drop 18per cent from a year earlier to 6.35 million tonnes

Below are comments from analysts on the commodities data.



Comment on iron ore



WANG YINGWU, ANALYST WITH HUATAI FUTURES:

“The decline of iron ore imports in March was mainly due to lower exports from Brazil as heavy rains disrupted shipments. The Ukraine-Russia war could also affect China’s iron ore imports but the impact might be reflected in April’s data. About 40per cent of the two countries’ exports of the ingredient were to China before the war. Meanwhile, some of their other buyers could also divert China’s imports.”

Comment on copper

CHE GUOJUN AT STATE-BACKED CONSULTANCY ANTAIKE

“China’s imports of unwrought copper and products fell in March on an annual basis because consumption is seen sluggish in the second quarter, mainly in the auto and property sectors.

“As for copper concentrate and ores, imports increased slightly from the same month a year earlier, partly due to restocking demand at ports and with smelters. China’s overall refined copper output is expected to increase for the whole year, so generally speaking there’s still more demand for ores.”

