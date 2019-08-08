China markets’ ability to withstand shocks improving – regulator

The ability of China’s capital markets to withstand external shocks, including those generated by the United States, is improving, a senior securities regulator was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua News Agency on Thursday.

The comments by Li Chao, vice chairman of the securities regulator, came as Chinese stock markets rebounded from losses earlier in the week that were fuelled by escalating China-U.S. trade tensions.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Darren Schuettler)