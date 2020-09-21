China mills’ steel stocks easing on steady sales

Stocks of the five major finished steel products at China’s 184 steel mills slipped for the third consecutive week though by 0.4% on week over September 10-16, as the consumption among the end-users inched up with the pleasant weather in most of China, offsetting the slightly higher production, according to Mysteel’s latest weekly survey.

Total stocks of the five major items comprisingrebar, wire rod, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil and mediumplate at the surveyed mills’ yardsslid to 6.66 million tonnes as of September 16, with the on-week decline less than the 1.2% drop over the prior week, as steel mills’ finished steel output saw some recovery during that

Source: Mysteel