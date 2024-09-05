China must balance jobs, tech innovation to avoid risks, c.bank adviser says

China must balance the need to safeguard jobs and support its tech innovation to head off potential social and political risks, a central bank policy adviser said on Thursday.

In sectors where technology is advancing rapidly, workers are being displaced, and many may struggle to find new jobs in other industries, Huang Yiping, a policy adviser to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said at the Bund Summit in Shanghai.

“If they cannot find new jobs, it could create a big social, political problem,” he said. “We need to balance the employment challenge and innovation as some tech innovation would replace workers.”

Amid tepid domestic demand and a property crisis, China has been pouring financial resources into tech innovation and advanced manufacturing to help transform the economy, under an initiative to develop “new productive forces”.

Authorities should carefully manage the process, providing retraining programmes for laid off workers and shoring up social safety nets, Huang said.

Chinese graduates face unprecedented job scarcity amid widespread layoffs in white-collar sectors including finance, while Tesla TSLA.O, IBM IBM.N and ByteDance have also cut jobs in recent months.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Li Gu, Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Stephen Coates)