China National Petroleum Corporation Resilient Through the Cycle

China National Petroleum Corporation’s (CNPC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A+’/Stable and Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) of ‘aa-‘ will be stable over the medium term, even though 2020 performance will be hurt by lower energy prices and the disposal of stable cash-flow generating pipeline and midstream assets, part of China’s oil and gas sector reform, Fitch Ratings says in a report.

We believe CNPC’s IDR remains underpinned by government support, which hinges on its role in safeguarding the nation’s energy security needs while the loss of pipeline transmission earnings will be mitigated by compensation of a reasonable value and CNPC’s strategy in strengthening its downstream gas value chain over time. CNPC’s performance deterioration will be significant in 2020 amid the sharp fall in energy prices and the collapse of near-term demand, reducing its SCP headroom, but long-term performance will stay resilient as energy prices and demand recover gradually.

Fitch’s report analyses the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, low energy prices and the impending midstream asset disposal on CNPC’s IDR and SCP. The report also provides greater insight into Fitch’s approach towards CNPC’s keepwell bonds.

Source: Fitch Ratings