China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (Europe & Mediterranean routes) remains flat

The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) in the Europe & Mediterranean routes remained flat this week as demand for shipment stays steady.

NCFI, a wind vane of China’s busiest port’s freight rates for the international container shipping market, stood at 882.3 points Friday, up by 3.4 percent against last week.

Freight indices in the route from Ningbo-Zhoushan port to Europe quotes 785.9 points, up 0.2 percent, while indices in the routes to the east and west coast of the Mediterranean quote 742.2 points and 866.1 points respectively, dropping 1.2 percent and 0.5 percent from last week.

According to the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, the steady demand for shipment kept the booking price in a stable rate.

Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.

Source: Xinhua