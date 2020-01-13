China Ningbo containerized freight index for South America route down

The sub-reading of the China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) for the South America route reported a significant drop.

The NCFI, reflecting freight rate changes of 21 routes departing from the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, stood at 964 points Friday, down 3.7 percent compared with the previous week.

The sub-index for the route to the west coast of South America stood at 994.8 points, down 10 percent week on week.

According to the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, the loading rate of the routes has remained high, and some liner companies have begun stocking for voyages after the holidays, which brought down the market freight rates.

The NCFI was first published in September 2013.

Source: Xinhua