China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (India & Pakistan) rises significantly

The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) in the India & Pakistan routes rose significantly this week as new year cargo pushes up demand for shipment.

NCFI, a wind vane of China’s busiest port’s freight rates for the international container shipping market, stood at 882.3 points Friday, up by 3.4 percent against last week.

Freight indices in the route from Ningbo-Zhoushan port to India and Pakistan quotes 1,433.3 points, up 35.2 percent.

According to the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, new year cargo pushes up demand for shipment that tightens cabin space has raised the booking price.

Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.

Source: Xinhua