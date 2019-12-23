Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (India & Pakistan) rises significantly

China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (India & Pakistan) rises significantly

in International Shipping News 23/12/2019

The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) in the India & Pakistan routes rose significantly this week as new year cargo pushes up demand for shipment.

NCFI, a wind vane of China’s busiest port’s freight rates for the international container shipping market, stood at 882.3 points Friday, up by 3.4 percent against last week.

Freight indices in the route from Ningbo-Zhoushan port to India and Pakistan quotes 1,433.3 points, up 35.2 percent.

According to the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, new year cargo pushes up demand for shipment that tightens cabin space has raised the booking price.

Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software