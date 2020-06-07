China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (Middle East routes) edges up in May

The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) edged up in freight indices in the Middle East routes in May.

NCFI, a wind vane of China’s busiest port’s freight rates for the international container shipping market, stood at 700.9 points in May, up 4.3 percent compared with April.

The sub-reading for the Middle East routes was 621.0 points, up 0.2 percent compared with April and down 13.0 percent year on year.

Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.

Source: Xinhua