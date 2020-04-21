China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (Middle East routes) falls sharply

The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) reported a significant fall in freight indices in the Middle East routes.

NCFI, a wind vane of China’s busiest port’s freight rates for the international container shipping market, stood at 642.9 points on Friday, down 6.2 percent compared with last week.

The sub-reading for the Middle East routes quoted 529.5 points, down 18.1 percent compared with last week.

According to the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, as Islamic countries in the Middle East are preparing for Ramadan, transportation demand has dropped sharply, causing market freight rates to plummet.

Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.

Source: Xinhua