China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (Middle East routes) falls significantly

The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) reported a significant decline in freight indices in the Middle East routes.

NCFI, a wind vane of China’s busiest port’s freight rates for the international container shipping market, stood at 685.7 points on Friday, down 4.3 percent compared with last week.

The sub-reading for the Middle East route quoted 646.3 points, down 15.3 percent compared with last week.

According to the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, as Ramadan approaches, liner companies are competing to cut their freight rates in order to maintain their cargo capacity in anticipation of shrinking transportation demand.

Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.

Source: Xinhua