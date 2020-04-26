China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (Middle East routes) rises slightly

The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) reported a slight increase in freight indices in the Middle East routes.

NCFI, a wind vane of China’s busiest port’s freight rates for the international container shipping market, stood at 643.3 points Friday, up 0.1 percent compared with last week.

The sub-reading for the Middle East quoted 539.6 points, up 1.9 percent compared with last week.

According to the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, liner companies suspended voyages and reduced cabins as planned, which pushed up market freight rates.

Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.

Source: Xinhua