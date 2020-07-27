China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (South America routes) soars

The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) reported a soar in freight indices in the east South America routes.

The NCFI, reflecting freight rate changes of 21 routes departing from the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, stood at 779.2 points Friday, down 0.6 percent compared with last week.

The sub-reading for the east coast of South America quoted 527.4 points, up 88.7 percent from last week.

According to the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, as last week’s freight rates hit a new low since 2019, liner companies plan to push up the freight rates in August, causing a significant rise this week.

Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.

Source: Xinhua