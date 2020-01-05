China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (U.S. route) rises slightly

The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) reported slight rises in freight indices in the United States routes this week as market shipments continued to grow.

NCFI, a wind vane of China’s busiest port’s freight rates for the international container shipping market, stood at 1,001.2 points Friday, up 3 percent against last week.

Freight indices in the routes from Ningbo-Zhoushan port to the east and west coast of the United States quoted 994.2 points and 993.9 points respectively, rising by 2.2 percent and 5.0 percent from last week.

According to the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, as cargo shipments continued to grow, the cabin space tightened, which have brought up the indices.

Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.

Source: Xinhua