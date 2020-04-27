China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (U.S. routes) fluctuates

The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) reported fluctuations in freight indices in the U.S. routes.

The NCFI, reflecting freight rate changes of 21 routes departing from the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, stood at 643.3 points Friday, up 0.1 percent compared with last week.

The sub-reading for the east and west coast of the United States quoted 891.9 points and 949.7 points, down 0.4 percent and up 6.1 percent from last week, respectively.

According to the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, at the end of the month, the liner companies adjusted more for the west coast of the United States, reducing the stock of transport capacity in the market, causing a shortage of shipping space on most voyages and an overall increase in market freight rates. The supply and demand side of the east coast route is stable, and the freight price has not seen obvious fluctuation.

Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.

Source: Xinhua