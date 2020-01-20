China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (U.S. routes) rises slightly

The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) reported gains in freight indices in the routes to the U.S.

The NCFI, reflecting freight rate changes of 21 routes departing from the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, stood at 938.9 points Friday, down 2.6 percent compared with last week.

The sub-reading for the east and west coast of the United States quoted 1,024.1 points and 938.4 points, up 0.7 percent and 1.1 percent from last week respectively.

According to the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, in view of the good supply and demand relationship, some liner companies have pushed up the freight rate slightly since the middle of the month.

Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.

Source: Xinhua