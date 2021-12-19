China Nov alumina output falls to 18-month low – stats bureau

China’s alumina output in November fell 4.5% year-on-year to 6.05 million tonnes, the lowest monthly total since May 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

China Nov lead output +7.9% y/y at 673,000 tonnes, highest since Dec 2020.

China Nov zinc output -1.5% y/y at 572,000 tonnes but also highest since Dec 2020.

China Nov refined copper output +0.2% y/y at 877,000 tonnes.

China Nov crude iron ore output -0.1% y/y at 78.4 mln tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Mark Potter)