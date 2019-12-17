China Nov refined copper, lead output hit record highs – stats bureau

China’s refined copper output rose by 19.6% year-on-year to a record monthly high of 909,000 tonnes in November, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

* The bumper output, which came in a month China imported a record amount of copper concentrate as smelting capacity in the world’s top copper consumer expands, was 4.7% higher than the previous all-time high set in October.

* China’s lead production also hit a record high of 572,000 tonnes last month, up 15.1% year-on-year, the data showed, while output of sister metal zinc rose 13.1% to a two-year high of 594,000 tonnes

* Production of alumina, the substance used to make aluminium, slipped by 9.7% year-on-year to 5.67 million tonnes in November, the lowest monthly total since October 2018

* Iron ore output rose by 3.9% year-on-year to 79.25 million tonnes in November, the data showed

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Daly, editing by Louise Heavens)