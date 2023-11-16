China Oct aluminium production at record monthly high

China’s October aluminiumproduction rose 6% from a year ago, hitting a record monthly high, official data showed on Wednesday, driven by higher profits for smelters andresilient domestic demand.

The world’s top aluminium producer churned out 3.62 million metric tons of primary aluminium last month, slightly higher than the previous record of 3.6 million tons in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

Daily output was at 116,774 tons last month, compared with 119,333 tons in September, according to Reuters calculations.

Chinese aluminium consumption has been steady, withstrong demand from the new energy sector, especially solar.

Profit from making the light metal was at3,000 yuan ($411.57) a ton, threetimes higher than a year earlier, supporting operations, according to CITIC Futures.

Cheaper power for making the energy-intensive metal and higher prices on average thanks to firm demand is boosting profit, according to industry participants.

Production increased in southwestern Sichuan province while northernInner Mongolia added some new capacity in late October, CITIC Futures said.

Smelters in southwestern Yunnan province largely maintained their operations at full throttle until they were ordered to cut production from late October as the dryseason began in the hydropower-dependent region.

That was later than last year, when Yunnan cut production from September.

Primary aluminium output totalled 34.46 million tons in the first ten months, a rise of 3.7% for the corresponding period last year, the data also showed.

Full year output will reach 41.4 million tons, according to a forecast by Macquarie, a rise of 3% from last year, while China’s demand will grow 4.6% this year, it said.

China’s non-ferrous metal output was 6.5 million tons in October, up 8.2% year-on-year. Total output for the Jan-October period totalled 61.58 million tons, rising 7% from the same period last year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)