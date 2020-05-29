China offers vessels stronger “heart” with technologically advanced engine

The China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC) this week released the dual-fuel, low-speed engine WinGD X92DF, the world’s biggest of its kind for modern, large and ultra-large container vessels.

Marking the shipbuilding industrial chain’s continued improvement, it will enable Chinese vessels to have a stronger “heart”, the CSSC said.

The WinGD X92DF adopts low-pressure, dual-fuel technology which has been developed to provide a propulsion solution to run vessels efficiently, effectively and safely on gas, in addition to conventional heavy-fuel oil or diesel oil. This is according to the website of its developer, Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD), a subsidiary of the CSSC.

The engine fulfills Tier III emissions reduction requirements as set out by the United Nations’s International Maritime Organization, without any external exhaust gas emittance following the treatment system, the WinGD said.

The remote intelligent monitoring platform connected with the engine will realize remote support through effective predictions, the CSSC said.

The CSSC released the engine in a teleconference held simultaneously in Beijing, Marseille, Paris, Shanghai and Winterthur.

Source: Xinhua