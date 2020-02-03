China – Operational Impact due to Coronavirus, Lunar New Year Holidays Extension

We would like to offer you our latest update on the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in the Hubei province and any impact to CMA CGM Group’s operations in Greater China. CMA CGM Group’s Greater China leadership teams are closely monitoring the situation as part of our strong commitment to ensure the safety of our employees whilst working towards mitigating any possible impact to our customers’ operations.

The situation as of today, 3 February 2020, is as follows:

Lunar New Year holiday extension

According to a Central Government directive issued on 27 January, the Lunar New Year holiday is extended to 2 February in Mainland China. All companies in Mainland China have been requested not to re-open their premises until Monday, 3 February.

The local governments are permitted to adjust the Lunar New Year holidays based on the local situation in the needs of Novel Coronavirus control. As per today, the following municipalities and provinces have announced the further extension of the holidays till 9 February:

• Beijing Municipality

• Chongqing Municipality

• Shanghai Municipality

• Tianjin Municipality

• Anhui Province

• Fujian Province

• Guangdong Province

• Guizhou Province

• Hebei Province

• Henan Province

• Heilongjiang Province

• Hunan Province

• Inner Mongolia

• Jiangsu Province

• Jiangxi Province

• Jilin Province

• Liaoning Province

• Shandong Province

• Shaanxi Province

• Shanxi Province

• Sichuan Province

• Yunnan Province

• Zhejiang Province

• (excluding Wenzhou)

The Lunar New Year holidays are extended to 13 February 2020 in the Hubei Province (including Wuhan) and to 17 February 2020 in Wenzhou (of Zhejiang Province).

CMA CGM Group’s operations in Greater China

Except for Wuhan, all CMA CGM Group operations including Terminal, Warehousing, Depots, Offices and other facilities continue to operate uninterrupted as per usual. Load/Discharge moves at Wuhan port have been suspended until further notice. Our customer service teams are in close contact with all affected customers following up on shipment status and discussing alternative transport plans.

Health and Safety measures taken by CMA CGM Group

Ensuring the health and safety of all our employees and partners is a priority. The CMA CGM Group has undertaken significant preventive and proactive measures prior, during and after Lunar New Year to ensure we best safeguard our employees’ health and safety and continue to manage our day-to-day operations with little or no impact to our customers’ supply chains.

Our Emergency Management Teams are monitoring the situation daily and we continue to review specific procedures and guidelines across all CMA CGM’s Group offices in China. All CMA CGM Group’s offices have solid Business Contingency Plan (BCP) ready, in case the situation escalates.

Rest assured that the Group will fully comply with any regulatory requirements and policies aimed at curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.

We will continue to keep you informed of any changes to the current situation.

Source: APL