China: Orders of Some Shipbuilders Hit a 20-year High, Exports of Ships in Guangdong Soaring by over 100% in March

During the recent two years, the growth of the global container shipping market and the recovery of the dry bulk market have boosted the demand for new vessels. A staff from a shipyard in Jingjiang, Jiangsu said, the orders of enterprises reached the peak of nearly 20 years, of which foreign orders accounted for more than 90%.

In addition, according to another shipbuilding base in the Pearl River Delta, Guangdong exported 69 vessels in March, a significant increase of 102.9% from last year with 1.28 billion yuan, an year-on-year increase of 77.3%. Vessels exports included motorized multipurpose ships and container ships.

Source: SMM Information & Technology Co, Ltd