China: Overcapacity issue should be viewed based on market economy principles

Responding to some Western countries’ concerns over China’s industrial overcapacity, China on Wednesday reiterated that the issue should be viewed based on the principles of a market economy.

“The so-called China’s overcapacity impact on the global market is a false narrative,” Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a regular press briefing.

Lin warned that taking trade protection measures on the grounds of overcapacity will only undermine the stability and smooth flow of production and supply chains, hindering the green transformation of the global economy and the development of emerging industries.

He said China’s new energy industry advantages are obtained by authentic skills and shaped by sufficient market competition rather than government subsidies.

“China always maintains an open attitude toward industrial cooperation. We hope relevant countries will keep an open mind, adhere to fair competition, create an international, market-oriented and law-based economic and trade cooperation environment, and work with China to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, promoting economic globalization in a more inclusive direction,” said Lin.

Source: CGTN