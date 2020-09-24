China Perspective Dashboard: Economic Recovery Gathers Steam

The latest batch of activity data depict China’s economy as continuing to gather steam, extending the trends outlined in Fitch Ratings’ latest Global Economic Outlook. In addition, there are now signs that a formerly two-speed recovery – disproportionately driven by the industrial sector – is becoming more balanced, as consumer activities gain traction.

These observations support the view that virus containment is a likely precondition for countries to experience a sustained economic recovery. China’s industrial sector returned to positive growth in April, with the local spread of the coronavirus under control since mid-March. It has since accelerated, with industrial production rising by 5.6% yoy in August. A similar trend is also borne out in fixed-asset investment growth, which sped to 7.5% yoy in August. Both are now growing above the pace recorded a year prior.

Source: Fitch Ratings