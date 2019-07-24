China plans import tariff exemption for US soybeans: sources

Chinese government officials arranged meetings with local soybeans crushers on Friday to discuss possible import tariff exemptions for US soybeans, sources said this week.

Many private crushers were invited to this meeting and there was a proposal for Chinese private crushers to start a one-time trial of importing US soybeans without the existing tariff, sources added. State-owned trading companies were not involved in this meeting, according to a source familiar with the matter.

“It’s just a preliminary trial for the US soybeans tariff exemption scheme and the estimated exemption volume is going to be 4-6 million mt for US soybeans. All these import exemption quotas are going to be allocated to big private crushers within a specified shipment period while the rest of the details are expected to be finalized again,” a Chinese trader said.

Soybean traders started offering US soybeans to Chinese market last week, sources said. However, the US soybeans’ offer price was not as competitive as Brazilian soybean prices.

For US Gulf soybeans, the CFR China basis price for September shipment was offered at 184 cents/bushel over CBOT November (X) soybean contract on Monday, while basis price for Brazilian soybeans was offered at 180 cents/bu over CBOT November (X) soybeans contract, sources said.

Sources added that Chinese companies inquired about US soybean prices last week, triggering a sharp fall in Brazilian soybean basis price. Soybeans FOB Santos basis for September shipment dropped 12 cents/bu to 92 cents/bu on Friday, S&P Global Platts data showed.

“With crush margin remaining poor among Chinese soybeans crushers and potential breakthrough in the US-China trade negotiations, it creates pressure on Brazilian soybean basis price,” a trader said.

Source: Platts