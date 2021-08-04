China plans to turn Hainan into a top-notch cluster of maritime logistics by 2035

By 2035, the Chinese government plans to create a top-notch maritime trade and logistics cluster on Hainan Island that meets advanced international criteria, reported China Central Television.

According to the media outlet, the other day the Chinese Ministry of Transport published a commentary, which lists the main goals for turning Hainan’s free trade port into a key transport communications hub of global importance. As emphasized in this document, the island province should transform the existing system of regional standards and rules, taking into account the tasks of strengthening strategic industries, as well as the specifics of new forms of economic activity.

According to the state program, the Hainan authorities should modernize the control system of the maritime transport sector, “minimize [administrative] interference, improve [autonomous problem solving] efficiency, enhance coordination and ensure targeted implementation” of relevant measures. At the same time, it is planned to form flexible and universal “all-weather” mechanisms for overseeing the transportation and storage of goods delivered by ocean.

In addition, in the coming years, the province will establish a secure platform for providing information services using smart technologies to logistics companies and individuals. The authorities will create even better conditions for shipping by introducing electronic licensing. Moreover, the comments of the Ministry of Transport stipulate such points as unification of the legal framework, improvement of the mechanism for rescuing ships and providing them with assistance in emergency situations.

In accordance with the ministry’s recommendations, in the near future, the Hainan government will boost the process of training highly qualified specialists in the field of logistics, will “deepen international cooperation, strengthen pragmatic cooperation with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as with the South Asian region.” Thanks to these measures, the island is expected to “reach top international level in the field of maritime transport communications by 2035.”

On June 10, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (parliament) approved a bill that is expected to play a pivotal role in the development of Hainan’s free trade port. In June, 2020, the island’s administration published a general development program, which provides for the gradual removal of restrictions and a decrease in the tax burden for companies involved in the province’s economic activities. According to the new strategy, by 2025, an effective mechanism for stimulating sustainable and long-term growth will be set up on Hainan, providing for the active participation of this region in international supply chains.

Source: Russian News Agency TASS