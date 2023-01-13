China pledges more steps to boost market confidence with eyes on recovery

China’s central bank will take further measures to boost market confidence and increase support for manufacturers and small companies, a top official said on Friday, as hopes grow that the COVID-hit economy will stage a solid rebound this year.

But Xuan Changneng, a deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), reiterated a long standing line that monetary policy will be appropriate and not take the form of “flood-like” stimulus, in comments at a news conference in Beijing.

Beijing’s sudden decision to abandon its “zero-COVID” policy last month has prompted analysts’ upgrades of its economic outlook and a jump in Chinese financial markets, but businesses have struggled with rising infections across their production lines, suggesting a bumpy recovery in the near term.

Market confidence has taken a hit in recent months, with a sharp contraction in the country’s property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the economy, exacerbating strains brought on by the spread of COVID.

The PBOC also said on Friday that it will take steps to improve the cash flows of high-quality property developers, in the latest official moves to get the sector back on more stable footing.

Zou Lan, head of the monetary policy department, said that the central will roll out new structural policy tools to support the property market.

