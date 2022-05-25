China ports container volume rises 1.7% from January to April of 2022

From January to April of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 4905.0 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 0.2%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 91.0 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 1.7%. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI)1 in May was quotes 3480.6 points, have an increase of 0.6% compare to last month. Freight rates was drop slightly in recent few weeks from Ningbo Zhoushan Port to the US West coastal and US East coastal routes. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York& New Jersey port in May was $8365（+0.2%）and $10150（-3.7%）month-on-month respectively.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange