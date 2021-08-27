China ports container volume rises 11.3% from January to July 2021，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rises in August

From January to July 2021, the cargo volume of China ports was 8911.1million tons, a year-on-year increase of 11.3%; the container throughput of China ports was161.9million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 12.4%. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the major ports in China.

Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI)1 in August was quotes 3816.8 points, have an increase of 7.28% compare to last month. From Ningbo to the North America route, U.S. retailers replenish inventory with large amounts of imported Asian products that lead to transportation demand remained hot, some box liners push up freight rates again.

The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port in August was $6559, have an increase of 15.3% compare to last month，from Ningbo Port to New York port was $6443, increase of 10.8% month-on-month.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange