China ports container volume rises 15% in first half of 2021, Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rises in July

In first half of 2021, the cargo volume of China ports was 7643.3million tons, a year-on-year increase of 13.2%; the container throughput of China ports was138.2million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 15.0%. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the major ports in China.

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI)1 in July was quotes 3480.8 points, have an increase of 7.6% compare to last month. From Ningbo to the North America route, U.S. retailers replenish inventory with large amounts of imported Asian products that lead to transportation demand remained hot, some box liners push up freight rates again. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port in July was $5575, have an increase of 8.8% compare to last month, from Ningbo Port to New York port was $6928, increase of 4.4% month-on-month.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange