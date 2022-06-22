China ports container volume rises 2.3% from January to May of 2022，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index increase slightly in June 2022

From January to May of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 6251.0 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 0.5%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 116.5 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 2.3%. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI)1 in June was quotes 3467.2 points, have an increase of 1.2% compare to last month. Transportation demand on the Ningbo Zhoushan Port-West Costal of North America route has not improved, space was sufficient, booking rate slump in recent few weeks. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York& New Jersey port in June was $7760（-6.7%）and $9931（-1.7%）month-on-month respectively.



Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange