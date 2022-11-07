China Ports Container volume rises 4.0% in from January to September 2022，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decease significantly in October 2022

From January to September of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 11554.5 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 0.1%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 219.3 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) in October was quotes 1390.9 points, have a significant decrease of 20.8% compare to last month. The supply and demand relationship was still unstable, transportation demand was rather flat, carriers had to undersell spaces to canvass more shipping orders, freight rate maintained a downward trend. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York& New Jersey port in October was $1819（-74.4%）and $5465（-34.0%）month-on-month respectively.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange