China ports container volume rises 4.2% in from January to July 2022，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index drop in August 2022

From January to July of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 8920.8 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 0.1%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 168.7 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 4.2%. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) 1 in August was quotes 3242.1 points, have a decrease of 7.4% compare to last month. Market performance was relative soft on the Ningbo Zhoushan Port-West Costal of North America route, spot rate still decline. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York& New Jersey port in August was $5805（-13.6%）and $9225（-1.9%）month-on-month respectively.

Source: Ningbo Shiping Exchange