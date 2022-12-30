China Ports Container volume rises 4.2% in from January to November 2022，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decease significantly in December 2022

From January to November of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 14313.1million tons, a year-on-year increase of 0.7%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was270.6 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 4.2%. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.

SourceMinistry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) in November was quotes 828.3 points, have a significant decrease of 18.5% compare to last month. From Ningbo to North America route, Freight rate has fallen sharply recently, and the cargo demand has improved near the Spring Festival holiday. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York& New Jersey port in December was $1392（-6.2%）and $2973（-23.2%）month-on-month respectively.

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) is used to objectively reflect the fluctuation of freight rates of international container shipping market by calculating and recording the container freight rates change information of 21 routes departing from Ningbo-Zhoushan port, including composite Index and 21 Indexes of branch routes.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange