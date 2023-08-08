China ports container volume rises 4.8% in the half year of 2022, Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease slightly in July 2023

In the half year of 2023, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 8188.8 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 8.0%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 149.2 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 4.8%. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.

l In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) 1 in July was quotes 679.9 points, have a decrease of 0.7% compare to last month. In July, the container shipping market is a traditional peak season. The volume of cargo departing from Ningbo Port to destinations in the United States has increased. Carriers continue to regulate the available shipping capacity in the market, and the freight rate has risen sharply for two consecutive rounds. As of the end of July, the NCFI sub-line index, That is, both the West Coast of the United States and the East Coast of the United States have risen to new highs for the year. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York& New Jersey port in July was $1653（-26.7%）and $2663（19.4%）month-on-month respectively.

1 Remark：Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) is used to objectively reflect the fluctuation of freight rates of international container shipping market by calculating and recording the container freight rates change information of 21 routes departing from Ningbo-Zhoushan port, including composite Index and 21 Indexes of branch routes.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange