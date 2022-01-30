China ports container volume rises 7.0% in 2021，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index remains stable in January 2022

In 2021, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 15545.3 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 6.8%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 282.7 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 7.0%. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI)1 in January was quotes 4201.8 points, have an increase of 1.6% compare to last month. The tightness of the shipping space on the Ningbo to North America route has eased compared with the previous few weeks, and the freight rate fluctuated steadily at a high point. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York& New Jersey port in January was $8041 and $9733, have an increase of 3.9% and 4.0% month-on-month respectively.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange