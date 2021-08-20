China Power Gencos and Impact of Coal Rally

The pressure on Chinese power generation companies’ (gencos) profit from the recent coal price surge is likely to weaken their credit metrics in 2021. The magnitude may vary as they have different risk exposure to coal-price fluctuations from factors such as fuel mix, business and geographical diversification, degree of integration and coal procurement strategy. Guangdong Energy Group Co., Ltd. (GEG, A/Stable), Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group Company Ltd. (ZEG, A+/Stable), and Huaneng Power International, Inc. (Huaneng Intl, A/Stable), which have higher capacity contribution from coal-fired power and less integration into coal mining, are more vulnerable after China’s benchmark coal price surged 66% yoy by end-July 2021.

However, their coal procurement strategies may partly mitigate the adverse impact. GEG and ZEG have the highest share of procurement via long-term contracts among Fitch Ratings’ rated Chinese power gencos. The contracts link prices to the average spot price over a certain period, resulting in lower volatility. Power gencos in coastal regions, such as Shanghai Electric Power Co., Ltd. (SEP, A-/Stable) and GEG, also use more imported coal, which is generally cheaper than domestic coal.Fitch expects the profit margin of Shenergy (Group) Company Limited (A+/Stable) to show more resilience against the coal price rally due to stable margins from its gas segment.

Source: Fitch Ratings