China preliminary first-quarter current account deficit $29.7 billion – FX regulator

China posted a $29.7 billion current account deficit for the first three months of the year, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

The preliminary capital and financial account for the same period registered a surplus of $29.7 billion.

China’s international payments was affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the first quarter, the regulator said, adding that it is expected to remain balanced overall in the future.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; editing by Jason Neely)