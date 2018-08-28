China produces first fuel oil through blending in Zhejiang FTZ

China’s oil storage and transportation company Sinochem-Xingzhong Oil Staging, or Zhoushan, has become the first in the eastern Zhejiang province’s free trade zone to produce fuel oil by blending two different imported oils, market sources said this week.

This is the only FTZ where the government in early July allowed registered oil companies to mix imported raw materials to produce tax-free fuel oil that can be sold as bonded bunker fuel or be re-exported. The fuel oil produced via blending meets wider specifications, including the 0.5% sulfur cap that will come into effect from 2020. From January 1, 2020, the International Maritime Organisation’s new sulfur limits will be implemented capping sulfur in marine fuels at 0.5% from 3.5% currently.

Prior to this, oil companies were only allowed to blend different grades of fuel oil from bonded storage in Zhoushan for sale as bonded bunker fuel or for export.

“With the relaxation of the blending restriction in Zhoushan, some oil blenders no longer need to blend outside China. Zhoushan can be an option,” a bunker trader in southern China said.

“They also have more options for raw materials, which will help them reduce the cost of blending and increase the competitiveness of their product,” the trader said.

The two grades of oil that were blended by Sinochem-Xingzhong were imported into bonded storage under two different harmonization system codes starting with 2715 and 2710, according to local media reports.

Sources suggested the two grades could be bitumen blend and diesel as the HS code for bitumen blend is 27150000, while diesel is 27101923.

The blending of two different grades of raw material helped lower the cost of Sinochem-Xingzhong’s fuel oil cargo by $1.50/mt, local media reported, citing the company.

DOMESTIC PRICES UNATTRACTIVE

Since the oils are imported and held in the bonded storage, selling as bunker fuel or re-exporting does not attract any consumption tax, value-added tax or customs duty. If it is sold in the domestic market, however, it will attract a customs duty of 1%, a consumption tax of Yuan 1,218/mt ($178.98/mt) as well as 17% VAT, which would make it unattractive for buyers, market sources said.

Sinochem-Xingzhong is a joint venture by Sinochem, Zhoushan Port and a local company. It operates 2.56 million cu m of oil storage, of which 1.9 million cu m is bonded storage. It is one of the designated delivery storage sites for China’s crude futures contract.

China’s annual fuel oil exports, which mainly comprises bonded bunker sales to international vessels, have ranged between 9.33 million mt and 10.91 million mt in the last five years, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Beijing has issued bunkering licenses only to 10 companies, including state-owned Chimbusco and Sinopec, which sell about 5 million mt/year and 3.5 million mt/year, according to sources with the two companies.

Source: Platts