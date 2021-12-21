China Property Stress Scenario Points to Contagion Risk

A stress analysis of Chinese property developers publicly rated by Fitch Ratings has highlighted potential liquidity strain for close to one-third of the portfolio under a severe scenario involving a 30% decline in residential home sales revenue in 2022. Such a scenario could also worsen credit polarisation among public-finance entities, as well as have ripple effects on related sectors, such as construction, engineering and commodities.

In addition to a downturn in housing sales, our severe scenario envisages tight financing conditions up to June 2022, with onshore and offshore bond maturities needing to be repaid from internal resources, and some net repayment of trust loans and bank borrowing. The scenario differs from our baseline assumption of a 10-15% decline in property sales revenue over 2022.

Under our stress assumptions, we estimate 12 of 40 developers rated ‘B-’ or higher would experience a net cashflow deficit. Developers in the ‘B’ category are most affected. We have assumed the majority of bank borrowings and trust loans can be refinanced. However, creditor confidence can weaken swiftly, which would sharply worsen refinancing capabilities.

Property-related sales are an important source of funding for local and regional governments (LRGs) in China as capital revenues (mostly from sales of land-use rights) account for a median of 25% of their annual fiscal revenues. A fall in these revenues would affect LRGs’ ability to support highly geared local-government financing vehicles.

Our analysis finds that nine of our portfolio of 147 rated public-finance entities in China are most at risk, as they have moderate or high sector exposure to housing and balance-sheet vulnerability, while their related LRGs have weaker credit profiles and are less able to provide support.

