China proposes ‘fast track’ arrangements for people and goods with India, Russia

in World Economy News 24/06/2020

The Chinese government’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Tuesday proposed a “fast track” arrangement for the movement of people and goods with India and Russia.

Ministers from China, Russia and India should together discuss trade, energy, transport, education and health, Wang said in a statement on the foreign ministry’s website.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Vincent Lee in Beijing, Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

