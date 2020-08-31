China Provides Temporary Relief for Shadow Banking

The extension of a deadline for Chinese financial institutions to comply with new asset-management rules will probably ease pressures facing the ‘shadow-banking’ sector, but the scale of the effect will be limited, says Fitch Ratings. We believe the move does not represent a significant departure from the authorities’ commitment to addressing risk in the financial system over the longer term.

Funding conditions have become more challenging for shadow banking in 2020, as investors are more risk-averse since the outbreak of coronavirus. A deterioration in asset quality that was evident prior to the outbreak has also continued, although there is as yet little evidence that the pandemic has accelerated the trend significantly.

The new rules seek to curb riskier shadow-bank lending through irregular channels, promote simplification and standardisation, and reduce leverage and implicit guarantees associated with some asset-management products. The extension granted by the People’s Bank of China allows financial institutions until end-2021 to comply with the new rules, compared with the original deadline of end-2020. This is in line with our expectation that regulators would shift toward a more qualitative approach to reining in lending through irregular financing channels, so as not to trigger a potential liquidity crunch in a weak economic environment.

The extension may reduce immediate pressures facing the shadow-banking sector, although it will not offset the impact of investor risk-aversion, so many shadow-bank borrowers will continue to face funding difficulties. As a result, the extension may have only a limited effect in reducing the potential strains on the real economy stemming from tight funding conditions in the shadow-banking sector.

Meanwhile, we believe that the Supreme Court’s plan to cap shadow-bank lending rates will reduce shadow-bank lenders’ willingness to fund weaker credits. This could result in some borrowers with weaker creditworthiness that rely on shadow-bank financing facing even tougher credit conditions.

Financial institutions will still need to resolve non-compliant assets that will not mature by end-2021. Partly as a result, we do not expect a significant rebound in off-balance-sheet items in total social financing in 2020 and 2021.

Delaying the implementation of the asset-management rules is likely to slow the process of reducing non-compliant assets, holding back – for now – official efforts to curb the risk of contagion spreading from institutions in the shadow-banking system to the banking sector. This risk would be amplified if the deterioration in asset quality were to accelerate, for example as a result of China’s economic recovery stalling or reversing because of a renewed outbreak of COVID-19 or setbacks faced by the export sector.

We continue to expect a gradual decline in China’s overall shadow-bank assets in 2020-2021, as regulators focus on curbing irregular financing activities as part of the broader drive to resolve risks in the financial system. This will result in a further reduction in securities and trust companies’ channel business. By contrast, we expect bank claims on NBFIs to increase in 2020, although the pick-up will not be substantial. In line with this, bank claims on NBFIs increased slightly yoy in 1H20.

We view the authorities’ efforts to reduce financial risk as credit positive for China’s financial sector. If the authorities were to loosen credit policies, permitting a significantly larger increase in system leverage than we currently expect, or a continued rise in system leverage in 2021, we would view this as credit negative for the broader financial industry. A significant pick-up in irregular financing activities, such as securities and trust companies’ channel business, could also signal higher financial system risk. However, these scenarios do not form part of our baseline forecast.

Source: Fitch Ratings