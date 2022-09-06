China Railway strives to ensure thermal coal transport

China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) has been striving to ensure smooth thermal coal transport amid sporadic COVID-19 resurgence and recent high temperatures in China.

From June 20 to Aug. 31, China’s railway network transported 320 million tonnes of coal used for power generation, an increase of 30 percent year on year, the company said.

Meanwhile, 63.41 million tonnes of thermal coal were stored in 363 power supply plants as of Aug. 31, which could ensure power generation for 25 days.

The company will continue to coordinate epidemic control by ensuring smooth transport of coal, pledging more efforts to ensure the supply of key areas and power plants, it said.

