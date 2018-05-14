China rebar margins reach highest point in 2018 on demand recovery

Cash margins for rebar at Chinese steelmakers reached the highest level so far in 2018 this week, amid climbing spot market prices supported by a recovery in domestic steel demand and continuous declines in inventories over the past nine weeks, S&P Global Platts data and market participants said.

Rebar margins at integrated steel mills reached $160.24/mt May 7, the highest level since late December 2017. It was also 82% higher than the lowest point so far this year reached March 26.

Margins since retreated to $148.34/mt May 9, with spot prices weighed down as most steelmakers resumed production since April, following suspensions during the winter season. Mills have steadily ramped up output, encouraged by strong margins, market participants told Platts.

Steel mills in eastern and northern China said they were enjoying the highest gross margins — of roughly Yuan 800-1,000/mt ($126-$158/mt) – so far this year over the past two weeks, in line with a strong price rebound over April 28-May 2, when several mills announced higher list prices.

In Beijing’s retail market, rebar prices had started to lose their rising momentum since last Friday, and were driven down this week by slow trading amid buyer reluctance and weak sentiment spilling over from the futures market.

Spot prices for 18-25 mm diameter HRB400 rebar were assessed Friday at Yuan 4,050/mt ($639.40/mt) ex-stock actual weight, including VAT, down Yuan 20/mt on the week.

Prior to that, spot market prices jumped by more than Yuan 300/mt in half a month, on support from improved demand from the construction sector in the spring, sources said.

A northern China mill source said high margins were not sustainable, as “high steel margins are being channeled into paying for more expensive raw materials at the moment.” In addition, ample supply is weighing on spot prices in the heavily speculated physical and futures markets, he said.

The main factor fueling rebar market speculation this year — that government-mandated output cuts would reduce supply — had not led to the anticipated outcome, he said. People have realized production controls do not mean an decrease in crude steel output, he said.

Crude steel output at mills operated by China Iron & Steel Association members over April 11-20 hit its second highest level in history at an average of 1.911 million mt/day, after the 1.917 million mt/d peak in mid-August 2017, according to CISA data published this week.

IMBALANCE

High prices and high margins could worsen the existing supply-demand imbalance, a mill source in northeastern China said, adding that soaring prices would likely exacerbate any possible price correction. Meanwhile, mills would try to support list prices to secure currently high margins, as their inventories were still relatively low. But they could cut prices once buying slows down and inventory is accumulated, he said.

A Shanghai trader said high rebar prices had started seeing strong resistance from buyers since last week, with market prices falling by Yuan 150-180/mt on the week as of Thursday. Buyers retreated to the sidelines and reduced purchases in tandem with the falling futures market, on concerns price gains had peaked, he said.

This had resulted in a slowdown in the drawing down of inventories last week, the trader said. Most market participants were not confident that prices would continue to rise, as the spot markets in eastern and southern China were entering a seasonal lull from May.

However, the trader said it was still too early to tell when prices would start falling, as inventory levels were still declining and demand had not weakened. In addition, market participants cited ongoing environment inspections in certain cities like Xuzhou in Jiangsu province, which were limiting supply, he said.

On Friday, the most active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose for the second trading day, up Yuan 60/mt (1.7%) day on day at Yuan 3,615/mt. The rebound came after the contract fell Yuan 156/mt in the five trading days of May 3-9.

The Platts Rebar China Domestic Steel Mill Margin tracks underlying mill cash margins using Platts assessments of Chinese steel and raw material prices and other cost inputs.

Source: Platts